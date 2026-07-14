Yoajung Launches Summer, Limited-Quantity 'The Standard of Boknal' Promotion

Yoajung is rolling out its summer limited-edition 'The Standard of Boknal' promotion.

According to Yoajung on the 14th, the promotion will run on Chobok (July 15), Jungbok (July 25), and Malbok (August 14), offering a combination menu of bingsu and yogurt ice cream at a discount of 8,000 won. There are four combination menus in total: 'The Standard of Boknal: Watermelon All-In,' 'The Standard of Boknal: Overflowing Watermelon Bingsu,' 'The Standard of Boknal: Dubai Chocolate All-In,' and 'The Standard of Boknal: Dubai Deep Chocolate Bingsu.' A company official said the promotional menu is limited to 300 servings per store, with 100 sold on a first-come, first-served basis each event day, so it may sell out early.

A Yoajung official said, "The Standard of Boknal promotion is a special summer event offered only on Boknal itself," adding, "We hope you enjoy a healthy and refreshing summer with our popular menu items."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.