New York's 33 Hotel by SONO Calm Takes on BTS Project in Official Collaboration with Sono International

◇33 Hotel by SONO Calm

Sono International's 33 Hotel by SONO Calm in New York will be transformed by BTS.

According to Sono International on the 14th, it signed an official partnership with the 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG - New York' project, and the New York 33 Hotel by SONO Calm was selected as an official partner hotel. BTS THE CITY ARIRANG - New York is a large-scale project prepared to mark BTS's New York concert. From July 24 to August 9, 33 Hotel by SONO Calm will offer 'The City Arirang' themed rooms and food and beverage items, along with special experience programs. The programs will combine New York's historical stories with the project's universe. Guests will use the 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Passport' provided at check-in to complete missions, visit landmark destinations such as Brooklyn Bridge and Pier 17, and record their own journey. The 33 Hotel by SONO Calm in New York is a five-star hotel with seven floors and 66 rooms, located in Manhattan's Seaport District. It offers views of the East River and the Brooklyn Bridge, while also sitting next to Pier 17, a hub for culture and entertainment, allowing guests to enjoy trendy New York experiences such as outdoor concerts, rooftop dining, and flagship stores.

A Sono International official said, "We are now able to showcase a hospitality industry linked to global content in New York, the center of world culture," adding, "We plan to continue expanding unique global content that customers can experience together."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.