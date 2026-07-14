"Park Sung-kwang's Wife Lee Sol-i Opens Up About Her Grueling Battle With Women's Cancer: 'The Test Results Come Out in Two Days... It's Still a Numbers Game'"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, shared an update after visiting the hospital for a routine checkup and spoke candidly about how her life has changed since cancer treatment.

On the 14th, Lee said from the hospital, "Let's not lose today because of a future that has not even come yet."

That day, she also revealed a tense expression as she waited for the results of her checkup, saying, "I'm 39 years old."

Lee then said, "The results will come out in two days," and honestly admitted to the very real emotions that still remain even after finishing treatment.

Lee confessed, "It may have been a deeply romantic misconception to think that once treatment ended, the world would suddenly look beautiful and I would naturally become a positive person." She added, "Life did not become beautiful right away after the long treatment ended. Everyday life was still hard, I felt helpless at times, and unexplained sadness would suddenly pass through my heart."

She continued, "If anything changed after treatment, it was not the everyday life I had hoped for, but rather the way I looked at this life." Lee said, "My fear did not disappear, and gratitude and positivity did not come naturally either. I am still fighting a numbers game, living with an uncertain future."

Even so, Lee said she is learning how to keep living in the face of fear.

She wrote calmly, "I am slowly learning how to live through today even while carrying fear. Living an ordinary day, doing what I can, finding a reason to exist, spending time with the people I love, and getting through a day that is no different from any other. Living well does not mean having no fear; it means having the courage to stand with fear and keep loving my life."

She added that the steadfast attitude of becoming flexible in everything while still finding happiness in the end may be the most valuable legacy left to her by the pain she has endured, leaving a deep impression on many readers.

Previously, Lee publicly revealed in April last year that she had been diagnosed with women's cancer, drawing widespread support and encouragement. After completing chemotherapy, she is now undergoing regular follow-up tests and focusing on recovery and health management.

Meanwhile, Lee married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and won viewers' affection by sharing their daily life through the SBS variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.