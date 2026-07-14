After Hong Hyun-hee Reached 49 kg, Jey-ssun Looks Completely Different Too: "Successful Body Composition Improvement"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jey-ssun has begun a serious effort to get in shape, following his wife Hong Hyun-hee.

On the 14th, Jey-ssun shared his recent InBody scan results along with the caption, "Go away, belly fat."

The results showed that Jey-ssun is currently maintaining a stable weight of 74 to 75 kg.

In particular, his skeletal muscle mass increased by 1 kg from before, while his body fat decreased by 2 kg, drawing attention. Although his weight did not change much, he effectively succeeded in improving his body composition by increasing muscle and reducing body fat.

Jey-ssun expressed his determination to diet, saying, "I need to lose body fat (belly fat)." He also shared that he has started strict meal management, revealing a diet centered on sweet potatoes and chicken breast.

Earlier, his wife Hong Hyun-hee also drew major attention after revealing that she had lost 16 kg and reached 49 kg. Since giving birth, Hong Hyun-hee has shown a noticeable transformation through steady self-care, earning support for her changed appearance and healthy figure.

With Jey-ssun now also succeeding in improving his body composition after Hong Hyun-hee, the couple's shared commitment to health is attracting fans' attention.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun married in 2018 and have a son, Junbeom. The couple has won much love by sharing glimpses of their family life through broadcasts, YouTube, and other activities.

Last year in particular, they made headlines after moving to a larger unit at the Apgujeong Hyundai Apartment Complex in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The apartment is currently known to be worth about 8 billion to 9 billion won in sales, with jeonse prices ranging from 1.6 billion to 1.8 billion won.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.