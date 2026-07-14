Kim Soo-hyun to shoot a photo campaign in the Philippines today, first official move in 1 year and 4 months

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to resume his full-scale activities for the first time in about 1 year and 4 months, starting with an overseas commercial shoot.

According to the entertainment industry on the 14th, Kim Soo-hyun will shoot a new advertising campaign for Bench, a leading fashion brand in the Philippines. The shoot will take place in South Korea, but the ad and photo spread will be released only in the Philippines, drawing attention as his first official entertainment activity since the controversy.

Kim Soo-hyun had effectively halted public activities in March last year after being accused of dating the late Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor. At the time, his side acknowledged that they had dated but denied that the relationship began before she became an adult. They also filed defamation complaints against Kim Se-ui, head of the Garo Sero Institute YouTube channel, and the bereaved family of the deceased.

During the subsequent investigation, some voice files and materials released by Kim were found to have been manipulated. Kim was recently indicted and detained on charges including defamation for the publication of false information. Kim Soo-hyun's side has continued to pursue legal action over the allegations raised so far.

Changes are also being detected in legal disputes with advertisers. The 45th Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court reportedly recently recommended a settlement to both sides in a damages lawsuit filed by outdoor brand Eider against Kim Soo-hyun and Goldmedalist.

Eider is said to have sharply reduced its claim from 2.5 billion won to 400 million won and changed the purpose of the suit to seek only the return of remaining model fees under the advertising contract, while dropping its claim for damages related to social controversy. The court is also reported to have suggested resolving the dispute by keeping the contract in place, raising the possibility that the outcome could affect other ongoing lawsuits with advertisers.

Kim Soo-hyun's comeback is expected to expand gradually, beginning with overseas activities. As he is first unveiling an advertising campaign in the Philippines, where he has a large global fan base, local reactions are also drawing close attention.

His next project, Disney+'s original series Knock-Off, is still awaiting release. Disney+ is reportedly monitoring the situation closely and adjusting the timing of the premiere. With his return now underway through an overseas commercial campaign, the industry is watching to see whether Kim Soo-hyun can fully resume domestic activities through Knock-Off.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.