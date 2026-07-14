Thief Caught After Taking a Selfie and Flashing a V Sign at the Scene of the Crime

Photo credit: California Post

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A thief who stole goods worth about 150 million won in the United States was caught by police after taking a selfie during the crime.

According to U.S. media outlets, including California Post, tools, copper wire, and vehicles worth about $100,000, or roughly 150 million won, were stolen on the 6th local time from a business in American Canyon, California.

Police launched a public search for two stolen vehicles while pursuing two suspects. They later found one of the vehicles and arrested the driver.

During a search of the driver's belongings, police recovered photos stored on a mobile phone. The images reportedly included a selfie taken during the crime and pictures taken at the scene. Police said the photos became key evidence proving the offense.

The next day, police arrested the other suspect as well.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the theft and whether the suspects were involved in other crimes.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.