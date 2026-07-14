"She Doesn't Hold Back"... Jung Ho-yeon as an 'Action Queen' Who Drifts in Hope and Pulls a J-Turn

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Ji-young] The sci-fi thriller Hope, directed by Na Hong-jin and produced by Forged Films, has released a character-making video for Seong-ae, played by Jung Ho-yeon.

The video captures Jung Ho-yeon's intense efforts to fully embody Seong-ae, a police officer at Hope Harbor who does her job no matter the situation. Jung said, "She has a very strong forward-driving instinct. She is a passionate person who throws herself into what she believes is right, without holding back," describing Seong-ae as a character with a clear sense of good and evil.

Before filming began, Jung learned how to handle firearms and practiced shooting stances, confidently taking on her first action role by mastering a real-weight gun. She also obtained a Class 1 driver's license soon after being cast so she could perform the car-chase scenes herself in a Hyundai Motor Stella. The footage also shows her repeatedly training in advanced driving techniques such as drifting and J-turns, heightening curiosity about the film's dynamic action.

"It was incredibly fun because it felt like I was reaching a point beyond my limits," Jung said, expressing her exceptional passion for the filming process. She is set to deliver a breathless sense of tension as she takes part in a frantic chase through the heart of Hope Harbor.

Praise for Jung Ho-yeon's bold action performance is also pouring in. The Playlist said, "Her entrance scene is worthy of an immediate place in the action movie hall of fame, sending adrenaline surging," while The Hollywood Reporter noted, "In her first feature film, Jung Ho-yeon brings energy to the screen by nailing everything from explosive action to comic timing." In addition, film critic Dong-jin Lee's comment in the video, "Boldly racing forward, the film itself is one giant crescendo," further raises expectations for Hope, which promises audiences a powerful cinematic experience.

Hope tells the story of the station chief at Hope Harbor, located in the DMZ, who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, he encounters an unbelievable reality. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. It is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, and The Wailing, and opens on the 15th.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.