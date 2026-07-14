Jeong Dong-won’s boyish face is gone, replaced by a sharp Marine Corps look... a dramatic transformation into broad Pacific shoulders

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] News about singer Jeong Dong-won’s military service has been revealed, drawing attention for his more mature and imposing appearance.

Recently, fans shared a video of Jeong Dong-won, filmed at a Republic of Korea Marine Corps event commemorating a victory, through social media.

Jeong Dong-won, who is currently serving as a private first class in the 2nd Marine Division Artillery Brigade, took the stage that day to host the event.

He greeted the audience in a strong voice, saying, "Hello. I am Private First Class Jeong Dong-won, your host. Nice to meet you. Victory!" and showed a soldier-like, dignified presence.

Above all, his more solid build stood out. His toned physique and broader shoulders made it hard to recognize the youthful image he had during his broadcast activities, giving him a much more mature impression.

Jeong Dong-won had repeatedly expressed his strong determination to join the Marine Corps even before enlistment. In June last year, he also met singer Oh Jong-hyuk, a Marine Corps veteran, on his YouTube channel and asked for advice about military life.

At the time, he said, "If I was born a man, I wanted to serve in the military with style," adding, "My father was from the 707 Special Mission Battalion, so I grew up hearing a lot of military stories from a young age."

Meanwhile, Jeong Dong-won enlisted in February, and his expected discharge date is August 22, 2027.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.