"A Lawyer Who Said Park Na-rae Could End Up in Prison" Sides with Former Manager... "A Fierce Battle"

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Jang Hyun-ho, a lawyer who once predicted that "the manager would eventually win" in the legal dispute between comedian Park Na-rae and her former manager, has now taken on the former manager's legal representation.

Jang Hyun-ho, the managing attorney at Kangsim Law Firm, said on the 11th in a video posted on his channel, "Jang Lawyer," titled "Park Na-rae's Former Manager Contacted Me," that he had agreed to represent the case of one former manager.

Jang explained, "After watching a video I had previously made about the dispute between Park Na-rae and her former manager, the former manager's side contacted me, and I took on the case as their legal representative."

He added, "The two sides are sharply opposed, and the evidence is also open to dispute, so the battle has become intense." He continued, "I will do my best to respond on behalf of my client."

He also addressed a past video he had released, saying, "Since I am now serving as counsel, some may misunderstand that I was already taking the former manager's side at the time. But when I made that video, I was only analyzing the case."

Earlier in January, Jang analyzed the legal dispute between Park Na-rae and her former managers in a video titled "In the End, the Manager Wins." At the time, he said Park Na-rae was facing multiple lawsuits at once and estimated that legal fees alone would cost at least 500 million won. He also noted that this was his personal estimate, not an officially confirmed figure.

He also predicted, "If this turns into a battle of pride, the biggest winners will ultimately be the lawyers." He added, "The former managers could receive compensation of around 100 million to 200 million won, while Park Na-rae could end up in prison or receive a suspended sentence."

The conflict between Park Na-rae and two former managers escalated into a full legal dispute in December last year. The former managers filed complaints, alleging special injury, later referred to as special assault, defamation by spreading false information, violations of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, workplace harassment, and unpaid wages. They claimed Park Na-rae verbally abused them and threw a drinking glass at them, injuring them after they said she had not been drinking.

Park Na-rae's side has denied all of the allegations and has filed a countercomplaint against the former managers on charges including attempted extortion and embezzlement in the course of business.

On the 10th, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station sent Park Na-rae to prosecutors without detention on charges of special assault and violations of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection. However, a police referral only means the case has been transferred to the Prosecutors' Office and does not mean she has been found guilty. Whether she will be indicted and the final outcome will be determined through the prosecutors' investigation and the court trial.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.