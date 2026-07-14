Roh Yoon-seo to Make Her Variety Show and Historical Drama Debut at the Same Time, from 'Fresh Off the Land 3' to 'East Palace'

On the 8th, Netflix's series "East Palace" held its production presentation at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, Seoul. Roh Yoon-seo speaks about the drama. Yeouido = Song Jeong-heon, Sportschosun, 2026.07.08.

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actress Roh Yoon-seo will show off her witty variety-show charm along with her hidden youngest-sibling appeal.

tvN's variety show "Fresh Off the Land Season 3," which premieres on the 30th, follows seasonal meals made with produce delivered from across South Korea and the strong chemistry of a real-family-like quartet. Yeom Jung-ah, who has anchored the series since Season 1, will team up with Kim Sun-young, Kang Yoo-seok, and Roh Yoon-seo, promising a fresh combination and upgraded chemistry.

Taking on her first fixed variety show since her debut, Roh Yoon-seo will bring energy to the program with her bright, unpretentious charm. Viewers can expect to see a down-to-earth and candid side of her that is different from the image she has shown in her acting roles, along with her quirky unexpected appeal and capable, polished manner.

In particular, the chemistry she will build with Yeom Jung-ah, Kim Sun-young, and Kang Yoo-seok is one of the season's key points to watch. Roh Yoon-seo will blend in with the cast through her lovable youngest-sibling presence and sharp reactions, leading a cheerful atmosphere. Her realistic rapport is expected to add laughter and warmth, making Season 3 even more entertaining.

Alongside her variety-show activities, she will continue her work as an actress without pause. Roh Yoon-seo will take on her first historical drama through Netflix's new original series "East Palace," which is set to be released on the 17th. Playing the role of court lady Saeng-gang, who harbors a secret, she is expected to heighten the drama's tension. Moving beyond modern dramas into historical fiction, she will broaden her acting range and show a different side of her performance.

As Roh Yoon-seo continues to take on back-to-back challenges with her first fixed variety show and her first historical drama, she is expanding her presence through her versatile appeal across both acting and entertainment. Attention is now focused on her future activities in multiple fields.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.