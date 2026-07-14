Lee Sung-min Stuns Fans With Dramatic Weight Loss After Shedding 10 kg... "Because I Have to Work"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Sung-min has shared an update, looking noticeably more gaunt.

Fashion magazine Dazed recently unveiled behind-the-scenes footage from its August issue photo shoot on its official social media accounts. The video and photos show Lee Sung-min posing in character as Choi Kang-seok, the education minister from the Netflix series "Teach You a Lesson."

Lee Sung-min pulled off a distinctive look with a light blue shirt, a knit cardigan, and a pleated skirt, striking a variety of poses with ease. In particular, his noticeably slimmer face and sharper jawline drew attention. His deeper-set eyes and gaunt appearance made his transformation for the role all the more striking.

Fans also showed interest, reacting with comments such as, "He really lost a lot of weight," "Is he okay health-wise?" "It looks like he changed for a role," and "His whole vibe is completely different."

Lee Sung-min's weight loss is reportedly for the film "Ode to My Father 2" (working title), which he is currently shooting. When he appeared on the YouTube content "Pinggyego" in April, he also drew concern from Yoo Jae-suk and Jee Seok-jin by showing up looking strikingly thin. When Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Why did you lose so much weight? Did you do it for a project?" Lee Sung-min replied, "Because I have to work." He then said directly that he had lost about 10 kg for filming "Ode to My Father 2."

"Ode to My Father 2" is a sequel to the 2014 film "Ode to My Father," which drew 14.26 million viewers, and it will tell the story of the industrialization generation and the democratization generation from a new perspective. Lee Sung-min plays "Sung-min," a former miner who was sent to Germany, while Kang Ha-neul and Moon So-ri also star and continue filming.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.