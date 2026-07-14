Choi Kang-hee Says She Broke Up with Boyfriend Because Her Mother Opposed the Relationship, and Felt Relieved When She Announced Her Retirement from Showbiz ('You Can't Go')

[Lee Woo-joo, Sportschosun] Actress Choi Kang-hee opened up about her thoughts on marriage.

On the 13th, a video titled "'Nothing Has Changed Even Though I Trusted It...' The Voice of God That Came After Despair" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Lee Sung-mi's You Can't Go.'

Lee Sung-mi asked Choi, "You just seem so lovable when I look at you. But why aren't you getting married?" Choi replied, "The thought of wanting to get married has passed. I really wanted to. Because of Kim Ki-ri. Kim Ki-ri prayed, and I was really lonely." Choi added, "I heard Kim Ki-ri prayed that I would be lonely. After dawn worship, I was sitting there and said, 'I'm lonely,' and Kim Ki-ri shouted, 'Hallelujah.' He said he kept praying that I would be lonely." Lee Sung-mi responded, "But you should have said the next part too. You should have said, 'So please let me meet a good partner.' You only said half of it," drawing a frustrated reaction. Choi then laughed and said, "Don't pray like that."

Choi said, "I dated once or twice at church, but my mother also opposed it, so I ended up saying things like, 'I won't get married anymore. I'll live as a single woman,' as if I were rebelling against my mother. Then I prayed for those words to be taken back." Choi had previously said on several broadcasts that she had someone she could have married, but the relationship did not lead to marriage because her mother was against it.

In the past, Choi even announced her retirement from the entertainment industry. Explaining why she decided to step away, Choi said, "I was tired, I was scared, and I felt like my mental state had fallen apart. I also didn't have any great ambition, so I just wanted to live as myself. If there was a second life, I wanted to try living it once."

Lee Sung-mi asked, "You hadn't saved up that much money, and if you quit working, what would you live on? That was my first concern. Weren't you afraid of that?" Choi answered, "Not at all. My family is as quirky as I am, so there was no financial anxiety."

Choi later made a living by cleaning the homes of colleagues such as Kim Sook and Song Eun-i. Lee Sung-mi asked, "When you went to clean someone else's house, didn't you feel sad and think, 'I was a celebrity, and now I'm doing this job?'" Choi said, "I never thought that at all. On the contrary, I felt very relieved and thought, 'Now my family can relax too. My family doesn't care about money either, so what kind of prison life was I causing because of me? Everyone is free.'"

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.