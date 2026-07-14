Lee Young-ja Says Her Father's Lifelong Affairs Left Her Traumatized: "I'm Afraid of Men... I Might End Up Like My Mother"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Lee Young-ja opened up about her honest feelings on marriage and dating, recalling her father's affairs and her mother, who loved her husband until the end despite everything.

On the 13th episode of the Kstar variety show "Table Tales," communication expert Kim Chang-ok appeared as a guest and talked about family and love.

During the show, Kim Chang-ok shared an anecdote about his parents and said, "Even after she turned 80, my mother still prepared all three meals a day for my father. My father would eat two bowls and still say the food was not good. He did that until the day he died."

He then added, "But after my father passed away, my mother would just make do with a simple meal for herself," and trailed off, unable to continue because he felt so sorry.

After hearing Kim Chang-ok's story, Lee Young-ja was reminded of her own childhood.

She confessed, "My father had affairs all the time. And yet my mother loved him very much."

She added, "My father looked a lot like actor Park Geun-hyung and was very handsome. He cheated all his life and never took care of the family, but my mother loved him until the end."

Lee Young-ja also spoke candidly about how watching her parents' relationship shaped her views on dating.

She said, "That is why I am always afraid. I keep thinking, 'If I fall for a man, I will end up like my mother.'" She added, "I'm scared I might become completely helpless around a man."

When she said, "I'm afraid I might end up being hit by a man," Kim Chang-ok joked, "You don't look like someone who would get hit."

Lee Young-ja responded with a witty remark, saying, "Right. I could never lay a hand on my man," drawing laughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.