"It’s a financial burden, but..." Lee Si-young heads to Canada for a month with her son after sending him to a 700 million won international school

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Si-young is heading to Canada for a month with her son.

On the 13th, her YouTube channel Boosiyoung revealed Lee Si-young preparing for the month-long stay in Canada.

That day, Lee said, "I’m currently preparing for a month in Canada with my son Ian. Since a month is not a short time, I wanted to share both the preparation process and our updates."

The place Lee chose is Muskoka, Ontario. She introduced it by saying, "Muskoka is known as a paradise of vacation homes and lakes in Canada. With countless lakes and lush forests, it’s a great environment for children to run and play in nature."

She added, "If time and circumstances allowed, I had hoped to send him to camp every vacation. My son is more curious about other countries than most kids his age," explaining why she decided on the month-long stay.

Lee also said she has continued to send him to overseas camps. "This is the third year I’ve sent him to camps abroad. The year before last and last year, he went to camps in New Jersey and Long Island in the United States, and the satisfaction was really high," she noted.

She also revealed her own educational philosophy, which prioritizes experience over academics. Lee said, "I don’t make my son study separately. Right now, I just want him to run around and play freely, so I don’t send him to academies either. He only does sports."

She continued, "I’ve never even looked into camps that focus on studying. All you need to send is a liter of water. It’s a camp where kids run around in nature all day without paper, pencils, or desks." She laughed and added, "They run around in the mountains, swim, and do climbing, and come back with their clothes looking like rags. I’m really satisfied with that."

She added, "I think playing in nature may also help with eye health, and I hope it helps him grow taller too. Above all, I love seeing him having so much fun."

Another reason she chose Canada was that her son is seriously learning ice hockey.

Lee said, "My son really loves ice hockey. He used to be introverted and timid, but team sports have greatly improved his confidence and sociability." She added, "I think this time in Canada will also be a good experience for him."

She also shared a story about her son making his own "Canada book" before departure.

"I didn’t even ask him to do it, but he researched Canada on his own and made a book. Seeing that, I was moved because I could tell he was really looking forward to this trip," she said.

She added, "Of course, the cost is not small, but I’m happy because he loves it so much. If possible, I’d like to let him have new experiences in a different country every year."

Meanwhile, Lee married in 2017 and had a son. She divorced last year, eight years after marriage. She later became pregnant with her second child after implanting a frozen embryo, and gave birth to a daughter on her own, becoming a mother of two.

Previously, the international school her son attends drew attention after it was reported that tuition from kindergarten through high school amounts to about 700 million won.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.