Jeon Somi, Fresh and Cheerful

A luxury brand photo call was held at the Hyundai Department Store Pangyo Branch on the 14th. Jeon Somi poses for the photo time. Pangyo = Bak Jaeman, reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.7.14/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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A luxury brand photo call was held at the Hyundai Department Store Pangyo Branch on the 14th. Jeon Somi poses for the photo time. Pangyo = Bak Jaeman, reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.7.14/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.