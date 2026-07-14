Kim Ji-seon: "My Youngest Daughter Was Bullied, So She Transferred to an Alternative School. There Must Be a Reason We Go Through Trials"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Ji-seon opened up about her youngest daughter's experience with bullying.

On the 14th, comedian Kim Ji-seon appeared on the YouTube channel CGN.

Kim Ji-seon, who is the mother of four children, was talking about her family when she revealed that her youngest daughter had been bullied. She said, "My youngest went through a difficult period. We changed schools during that time. The reason we moved her to an alternative school was because of my youngest daughter, but six months after the transfer, COVID-19 broke out, and she could not properly study at school. As a result, our relationships stalled. It was such a hard time because this happened when she needed to learn the most and rebuild her relationships the most." She added, "That led us to counseling. At first, they said the parents had to come in first. My husband and I went, but they would not meet with the child, and we ended up in 12 weeks of parent counseling. It helped heal the deep-rooted bitterness my husband and I had inside us."

Kim Ji-seon said, "I thought I would only be loved if I did everything well, so I was unconsciously watching my husband's every move. I projected my father onto my husband and felt that I had to please my dad and do well. So whenever my husband seemed even slightly upset, I would think, 'Is it because of me? Did I do something wrong?'" She continued, "My husband had his own standards too. As a man, he felt he had to earn money, be a capable husband, and hold the family together. When he felt inadequate, he would not say anything, and I would think, 'Is my husband angry at me?' That deepened the rift. We were both constantly reading each other's moods."

Kim Ji-seon said counseling helped restore their marriage. She noted, "Beyond my daughter's issue, it felt so good to see our marriage recover. Once our marriage recovered, my daughter also improved. If it had not been for our fourth child, I would never have known that my husband and I had these problems. We were a couple who should have been close, but we knew so little about each other. I am so grateful that our youngest daughter helped us realize that."

Kim Ji-seon added, "Since then, I have thought that my youngest daughter must have had a very hard time. But I believe there was a reason she was sent to our family, and a reason she had to go through such a difficult process." She said, "I believe that when our child grows up, she will become someone who can help heal another child going through the same pain. She experienced bullying among friends and relationships that were never fully restored. So she will understand children who are going through the same kind of hurt. If she reaches out to them first, I believe they will open the door to their hearts."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.