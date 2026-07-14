"The restroom was right there..." Parents spark outrage after letting child defecate in airport trash bin

Photo source: TikTok

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Parents who let a child defecate in an airport trash bin are drawing public outrage.

According to The Rakyat Post, a video showing parents lifting a young child over a trash bin so the child could defecate at Terminal 2 of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA2) in Malaysia has been spreading rapidly on social media.

Passengers waiting to board were nearby at the time, and many people reportedly witnessed the scene.

The passenger who filmed the video said the restroom was close to the boarding gate, and that diaper-changing facilities and an accessible restroom were also available.

The uploader claimed, "The parents let the child use the trash bin even though a restroom was just a short walk away," adding, "Afterward, the child's mother went to a nearby restroom to wash her hands." The uploader also said, "The smell spread throughout the entire boarding area, and a cleaning worker eventually had to deal with it," stressing that basic manners should be observed in public places.

As the video spread, local netizens reacted with criticism, saying, "This is incomprehensible behavior," "Why did no one stop them?" "I can guess which country they are from," and "I feel most sorry for the cleaning staff."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.