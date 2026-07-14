Hainan to Halt Sales of Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles Starting in 2030... NEV Share to Rise to 45%

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[Sportschosun] Reporter Jang Jong-ho — Hainan Province in China is pushing a policy to gradually end sales of internal combustion engine vehicles starting in 2030.

If implemented as planned, Hainan will become the first province in China to stop selling internal combustion engine vehicles.

According to Chinese media outlets including Shangguan News, the Hainan provincial government recently announced the 15th Five-Year Plan for Hainan’s National Ecological Civilization Pilot Zone and the 15th Five-Year Plan for Building a Beautiful Hainan. It said it would move forward with a plan to steadily end sales of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030.

Under the plan, the share of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in Hainan is expected to rise from 23.75% in 2025 to 45% in 2030.

Hainan is already regarded as a leading region in China’s transition to eco-friendly transportation.

In particular, green energy accounts for the largest share of electricity supply, and the province’s NEV registration rate is also the second highest nationwide.

The transition in the transportation sector is also set to accelerate further.

By 2030, all newly introduced or replaced vehicles in public services and commercial transport will be converted to clean-energy vehicles, except for special-purpose vehicles. For private vehicles, the goal is to make 100% of new purchases and replacements NEVs.

The province also plans to expand charging infrastructure and keep the vehicle-to-charger ratio at no more than one charger for every 2.5 vehicles, improving charging convenience.

The plan is seen as one of the key projects in China’s carbon neutrality policy and its strategy to expand the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles. Through this effort, Hainan is expected to secure the symbolic status of being China’s first region to halt sales of internal combustion engine vehicles.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.