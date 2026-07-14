From overseas discounts to free subscriptions to reading platforms: Card companies roll out a variety of services and events for the vacation season

As the peak vacation season gets underway, card companies are rolling out a range of tailored services and events.

The lineup includes benefits for spending at travel destinations at home and abroad, as well as shopping discounts and free subscription promotions for reading platforms.

Image provided by KB Kookmin Card

KB Kookmin Card has revamped its 'KB Kookmin Travelers Check Card' service. Starting on the 14th, it will offer a new 10% discount, up to 10,000 won per month, for purchases at overseas merchants. In addition to its existing fee waiver service for overseas merchants and overseas ATM withdrawals, which is waived up to 10 times a month, the company said it has further expanded the practical benefits for customers using the card abroad.

The range of currencies available through the KB Kookmin Bank foreign currency account linked to an overseas payment account has also been expanded from just one currency, the U.S. dollar (USD), to 11 currencies, including the yen (JPY), euro (EUR) and pound (GBP). As a result, customers can use one card to choose between KB Pay foreign currency money, which supports 56 currencies, and the foreign currency account, which supports 11 currencies, as their overseas withdrawal method. If both withdrawal methods are registered, they can switch between them in real time as needed.

The card design also introduces a new 'Travelers Ambassador' edition, which uses a mother-of-pearl-inspired material to capture the beauty of Korea in a modern way.

To mark the revamp, KB Kookmin Card will run a cashback promotion through the end of the year, offering 1,000 yen back on purchases of at least 20,000 yen at Don Quijote in Japan. It will also provide an instant 30% discount, up to $100, on hotel bookings in Japan made through Rakuten Travel through the end of August.

Image provided by Samsung Card

Samsung Card is running a discount event for customers visiting Caribbean Bay. Through Aug. 30, customers who buy an all-day adult admission ticket at Caribbean Bay with a Samsung Card can receive a discount of up to 50%. Those who pay for an adult all-day ticket and a Mega Storm Q-Pass through Caribbean Bay's smart reservation system can also receive preferential pricing. The Mega Storm Q-Pass package is limited to the first 100 tickets per day.

The company is also offering a shopping discount event that can be unlocked by linking the event in the monimo app and meeting the usage requirements by July 31. Customers can receive a 3,000 won discount at Emart Everyday both online and offline, a 3,000 won discount at Lotte Super offline, and a 5,000 won discount at GS The Fresh offline. The supermarket discounts are available for purchases of at least 50,000 won.

Large supermarkets are included as well. Customers can receive a 4,000 won discount at Lotte Mart, a 5,000 won discount at Emart, and a 5,000 won discount at Traders. The large supermarket discounts are available for purchases of at least 100,000 won at Lotte Mart and Emart, and at least 150,000 won at Traders.

Benefits are also available for travel customers. The company is offering cashback for purchases at overseas online and offline merchants, along with up to three months of interest-free installment payments in travel, airline and duty-free shop categories. Customers using brand cards such as Mastercard, Visa, Amex and UnionPay can also receive a variety of benefits offered locally overseas.

Image provided by BC Card

Until the 31st, BC Card is running a free subscription promotion through Paybooc with kt Millie's Library, Korea's largest reading platform with 10 million cumulative members.

Any Paybooc member can receive a 'one-month free subscription pass to Millie's Library.' In particular, first-time users of Millie's Library will receive an additional first-month free benefit, allowing them to use the service free of charge for up to two months. Registration is available after signing up through Millie's Library's official website, and the offer is limited to the first 20,000 people.

Kim So-hyung, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.