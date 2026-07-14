'Landlord' Lee Guk-joo Makes Major Decision One Year After Settling in Japan: "No Matter How Hard It Gets, I Won't Give Up My Home in Japan"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Lee Guk-joo said she will continue living in Japan.

On the 13th, a video titled "Q&A in Tokyo" was uploaded to Lee Guk-joo's YouTube channel.

Lee Guk-joo, who has been moving between Japan and Korea, decided to tour popular Tokyo restaurants while answering questions fans had been curious about. One fan asked, "What are your life plans until age 50, and what are your personal goals?" Lee Guk-joo agreed, saying, "This has really been my biggest concern for the past few years. It started as I entered my 40s."

Lee Guk-joo explained, "Among my friends, there's a saying: 'You never know when your turn will come.' No one knows when or how anything will happen. Once I started worrying about that, I began to feel stressed. If I were to live to 100, I kept thinking about how I should work, how much money I should save, and how much I would need to survive even if work stopped. That kind of thinking made me feel stressed, and then I thought I might die young." She added, "So I decided, 'I've never been told I have no energy, and I work hard, so why wouldn't I be able to do anything? If I'm alive, I'll do whatever I can. That's just my personality.'"

Lee Guk-joo said she had resolved to "enjoy each day and live it well." She added, "Stress is the cause of all illness. I can feel that. When I'm fine and then suddenly think, 'I've been under a lot of stress lately,' my body starts hurting. It breaks down. I need to avoid stress as much as possible, work hard, and live happily. That's also part of why I came to Japan."

She went on to say, "Since you asked about age 50, my goal until then is to work really hard at what I'm doing now, and no matter how hard it gets, I won't give up my home in Japan. I don't mind if my place in Japan is small. I want to keep one home there, a space where I can heal, and to protect that, I will keep working hard and making money."

Meanwhile, Lee Guk-joo drew attention last May when she revealed that she had moved to Japan and started living on her own. She has been sharing updates on YouTube about her life in a 9-pyeong studio apartment in Tokyo, saying she came there with the idea of trying something new while taking a break from work.

More recently, Lee Guk-joo was once again in the spotlight after it became known that she owns the building that previously housed Dynamic Duo's former studio.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.