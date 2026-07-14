Plastic Surgery Rumors, Comeback Rumors, End of Self-Reflection... The 'Hope' Premiere Was Hotter Than the Film

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The actors who appeared at the VIP premiere drew even more attention than the film 'Hope' itself.

On the 13th, the VIP premiere of director Na Hong-jin's new film 'Hope' was held at Megabox COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Top stars including Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon, as well as Lee Jung-jae, Yum Jung-ah, Cha Tae-hyun, Hyeri, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and Rosé, turned out in force, making for a glamorous lineup. But what really set online communities buzzing was not the film, but the unexpected faces in attendance.

The person who drew the most attention was actor Yoo Ah-in. Yoo, who had paused his activities amid allegations of habitual drug use, quietly attended the premiere wearing a black shirt and a low-brimmed hat. He did not stand at the photo wall, but his appearance at the venue quickly spread through social media and online communities, becoming a real-time trending topic. In particular, interest in his possible return grew after he was spotted arriving with director Jang Jae-hyun, who is being mentioned as the director of his next project, 'Vampyr.'

Yoo was not the only one. Kwak Do-won, who has effectively halted his career since a drunk-driving controversy, also attended the event that day. He reportedly greeted film industry figures and actors he had not seen in a long time inside the theater rather than at the official photo wall. He is said to have attended in support because of his ties to Na Hong-jin's 'The Wailing' and Hwang Jung-min, and his appearance at an official film event after a long absence drew considerable attention.

Lee Ji-ah also made a rare appearance at an official event, drawing notice. Once photos and videos of her at the photo wall were released, online reactions poured in, with comments such as, "Her vibe has changed a lot," "I didn't recognize her at first," "She looks younger," and "Her image has become much softer." The noticeably different impression she gave also sparked plastic surgery rumors, making her a major talking point.

In the end, the 'Hope' VIP premiere generated even more buzz over the attendees' recent updates than over the film itself. Yoo Ah-in's potential comeback, Kwak Do-won's first official appearance in a long time, and Lee Ji-ah's changed image all combined to make the event hotter than the movie.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.