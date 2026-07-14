Moon Ga-young Turns Heads in a Black Look and Slim Figure in Seongsu-dong

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actress Moon Ga-young drew fans' attention with her dazzling beauty at a beauty brand pop-up event.

On the 14th, Moon Ga-young posted several photos on her social media without any caption.

Moon Ga-young attended the opening event for NARS' "Insatiable Liquid Blush" pop-up store at Musinsa Megastore Seongsu in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on the 13th and lit up the venue.

The released photos showed Moon Ga-young at the event. She posed in front of a large brand display in a stylish black sleeveless top and pants. Holding a product in one hand, she wore a subtle smile and gave off an elegant mood. In another photo, she showed off her playful charm by winking and making a lovely expression while holding the product. Her long straight hair and flawless skin further highlighted her pure, fresh look. In another shot, she drew attention by smiling brightly at the camera while holding up an image of her own ad on her phone screen inside a car. Another photo showed her posing at a pink-themed event venue with the product held beside her face, creating a pictorial-like atmosphere. Her toned silhouette and sharp features drew admiration.

Fans who saw the photos reacted enthusiastically, saying, "She must be even prettier in person," "She looks like a pictorial, not a real person," "Her visuals are insane," and "As expected, a luxury brand in human form."

Meanwhile, Moon Ga-young is set to meet viewers next in the tvN drama "Whale Star."

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.