Ryu Soo-young Reveals Love Story with Park Ha-sun, Saying He Rode a Motorcycle with Her and Broke Out of His 'Safe Older Brother' Image... Even Meeting the Families Early

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Ryu Soo-young will appear on "Radio Star" and share the love story that began with his wife, Park Ha-sun, through a musical.

MBC's "Radio Star," which airs on Wednesday night, July 1, will feature a special episode titled "National Team Sons," with Ryu Soo-young, Choi Jin-hyuk, Yoon Shi-yoon, and San-deul appearing on the show. The episode is produced by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, and Byeon Da-hee.

On the show, Ryu Soo-young reveals the special connection between the musical and Park Ha-sun. Recalling the time 12 years ago when he was on stage in the musical "Guys and Dolls," he explains how Park Ha-sun came to see the performance. Although the two were not especially close at the time, he draws attention by sharing that after watching the show, Park Ha-sun developed new feelings for him on stage.

Ryu Soo-young then shares a love story that led to an impromptu meeting in Hongcheon County and eventually to him greeting her family. Park Ha-sun unexpectedly showed up where his family had gathered, and the encounter created an atmosphere that felt like an early family introduction. Looking back, Ryu Soo-young says he felt it was not an ordinary connection, adding to the excitement.

He also opens up about a motorcycle date. Ryu Soo-young recalls the moment he gave Park Ha-sun a ride on his motorcycle in Hongcheon County and says he wanted to show a different side of himself that day, rather than his usual image as a "safe older brother." As they rode along the country roads of Hongcheon County, his feelings gradually grew, and the reactions from the "Radio Star" hosts are expected to add even more laughter.

He also draws attention by explaining why he decided to appear in the musical "The Days." Ryu Soo-young says that his return to the stage was driven not only by his love for the production and its music, but also by his desire to show his wife once again the cool image he had when he was younger and performing on stage. In that sense, the relationship that began through a musical has come full circle back to the stage.

The episode also touches on his cookbook. Ryu Soo-young says that his cookbook, "A Lifetime Recipe," has gone through 30 printings just one year after publication. He explains that he spent a long time preparing the book, and that unlike a novel, a cookbook is something readers take in with their mouths the moment they open it, so he felt a strong sense of pressure not to make mistakes.

In particular, Ryu Soo-young explains why he insisted on writing the cookbook from a first-person perspective. Rather than simply showing finished dishes like a typical cookbook, he wanted to present the cooking process from the viewpoint of the person actually making the food. He says he carefully structured the instructions so that people following the recipes could understand them more easily.

He also shares the strong response to his recipe videos. Ryu Soo-young says that videos related to his recipes have surpassed 400 million views, and that he feels deeply rewarded when many people try the recipes and tell him, "It was delicious." He adds that even if he has never personally bought someone a meal, he is happy to know that he has helped fill tables around the world.

His work promoting K-food overseas is also highlighted. Ryu Soo-young says that through K-Expo events, he has visited several countries and presented K-food shows. He explains that he not only introduces Korean food in new ways on site, but also directly explains side dish culture, kimchi culture, and jang culture to promote the appeal of Korean cuisine.

He also reveals behind-the-scenes details from his overseas lectures. Ryu Soo-young says he prepares his own lecture scripts and presentation materials to explain side dish culture and the characteristics of Korean cuisine. By sharing how he prepares to introduce the appeal of Korean food in English as well, he shows his sincerity toward K-food.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com