"BMK, the Wife of a Black Hawk Pilot, Suddenly Disappeared. Why? She Became a Teacher at a School for the Blind"

[Sportschosun Park Araem reporter] Singer BMK moved viewers by teaching music to students with visual impairments.

The JTBC program "Close-Up Camera," which aired on the 29th, introduced BMK and the students taking music classes at the National Seoul School for the Blind. The students, who had suddenly lost their sight and were preparing for a new life, were rediscovering lost dreams and hope through music.

The students said in unison, "When we sing, we can feel the light even without sight." One student said, "The world usually feels gray to me, but when I listen to music, it feels pink. It makes me feel calm and beautiful," leaving a deep impression.

There are 61 students with visual impairments enrolled at the National Seoul School for the Blind, and most are studying to obtain massage therapist certifications. Most of them lost their sight due to illness or accidents and are starting new lives. The program also shared a variety of personal stories, including a student who once dreamed of becoming a national swimmer, and others who had worked in environmental plant engineering and pest control.

After hearing about the school through an acquaintance with a visual impairment, BMK wanted to give the students the gift of music and personally proposed opening a music class at the school. After a formal interview, she became a teacher and has been teaching about 20 classes each semester for the past two years, connecting closely with the students.

At first, some students did not even know BMK was a famous singer, but now they express their gratitude, saying, "We like that she is always smiling, and we can tell she is sincere in class."

For the students, music has become more than just a hobby. It has given them the strength to dream about life again. One student said, "It does not matter if I do not become a massage therapist. Now I want to try anything," sharing a changed outlook. BMK offered encouragement, saying, "If you accept yourself as you are, dream first, and believe in that dream, then anyone has potential."

BMK also said that she, too, finds comfort in music, drawing attention by naming Stevie Wonder's "Overjoyed" as the song that helps her start a happy day.

The warm comfort music brought gave the students a new sense of color, and the world that had once seemed gray was gradually turning pink with hope.

Meanwhile, BMK married U.S. Army Black Hawk pilot Maxi Larry Dirrell in June 2011.

tokkig@sportschosun.com