Former Maxim Model Park Min-jung Marries YouTuber Song Hyeong-ju, Says, "We Will Live with Mutual Respect"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] BJ and YouTuber Park Min-jung has tied the knot with YouTuber Song Hyeong-ju.

On the 30th of last month, Park shared her thoughts on the marriage through her social media, saying, "I am truly grateful to everyone who congratulated us."

She also expressed her thanks, saying, "I am deeply thankful to those who came in person to bless us, and to the fans who sent warm hearts and kind words from afar. We will not forget the blessings and support you have given us, and we will live happily, cherishing and respecting each other."

Photos released along with the post drew attention as they captured the couple's wedding scene. Park elegantly wore a voluminous silk dress and looked every bit the radiant bride, while Song appeared in a classic tuxedo, showing the dependable charm of a groom. Their bright smiles as they looked at each other conveyed the excitement and happiness of beginning a new chapter in life, creating a warm and touching scene.

Earlier, Park announced her marriage in January and received many congratulations. At the time, she introduced her groom-to-be by saying, "I met someone who takes care of me and cherishes me despite my shortcomings," adding that he was "someone with many things to learn from and a wonderful person." She went on to say, "As I saw myself growing more and more while being with him, I came to think that I wanted to spend my whole life with this person."

She added, "I will show my fans, who have always watched over me and supported me, that I am living beautifully and happily so they will not be disappointed. I will think of this as a new second act in my life and become Min-jung, who works even harder from now on."

Meanwhile, Park, who rose to fame as a Maxim model and BJ and YouTuber, is married to Song Hyeong-ju, a member of the popular YouTube channel HOTSAUCE, which has more than 1 million subscribers. Park was born in 1995, and Song in 1994. With the blessings of many, they have begun a new chapter in life as a married couple.

Kim Sohee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com