Expectant Father Namkoong Min Appears on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant'... Kim Won-hoon Surprised, Saying, "He Is Really Handsome"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee Reporter] Actor Namkoong Min, who is expecting a baby, will appear on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant'.

On Thursday, July 2, at 8:30 p.m., KBS 2TV's 'New Release Edition Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' will unveil a new project carefully prepared by chef Lee Yeon-bok. Most notably, Namkoong Min, known as a dependable actor, is set to join the project, raising expectations.

In the VCR revealed that day, chef Lee Yeon-bok appeared in a somewhat unfamiliar new building, sparking curiosity. Lee, a culinary master with 55 years of experience and the spiritual pillar of the show, introduced the place by saying, "Welcome. This is the only Bokdeokbang in South Korea." He added, "I really spent a lot of money on this place," drawing surprise.

As attention focused on whether Lee had opened a new shop, the first guest to visit was actor Namkoong Min. Arriving at the mysterious Bokdeokbang with both tension and excitement, Namkoong Min was reportedly thrown off by an unexpected situation from the start of filming and was visibly flustered. What could have surprised him so much?

Meanwhile, variety show favorite Kim Won-hoon joined Bokdeokbang as Lee Yeon-bok's right-hand man. The moment he saw Namkoong Min, Kim could not take his eyes off him and said, "It's our first time meeting, but you are really handsome," making Namkoong Min shy. He then kept the energy going and had Namkoong Min laughing nonstop. The two reportedly showed such great chemistry that it was hard to believe they had just met.

Why did award-winning actor Namkoong Min visit the cooking variety show 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant'? What is the new project Lee Yeon-bok prepared with Namkoong Min? The hilarious meeting among Namkoong Min, Lee Yeon-bok, and Kim Won-hoon will be revealed on KBS 2TV's 'New Release Edition Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' airing Thursday, July 2, at 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Namkoong Min married actress Jin Ah-reum, who is 11 years younger than him, in 2022. The couple recently announced that they are expecting a baby, four years after their wedding, and received many congratulations.