Mirage, Looking Dramatically Slimmer, Faces Mounjaro Rumors... Explains, "Photoshopped My Body Down to the Bone"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Comedian Mirage playfully addressed rumors that she had used an obesity treatment injection.

On the 6th, Mirage posted several photos on her SNS along with the caption, "I Photoshopped my body to the point of carving it away. No confusion with Mounjaro."

In the released photos, Mirage strikes various poses while holding a luxury bag she bought herself. Her noticeably slimmer silhouette drew attention and kept fans' eyes fixed on her. Seeing how much thinner she looked than usual, some netizens also speculated that she may have used Mounjaro, the obesity treatment that has recently been drawing attention.

Mirage quickly responded with a witty explanation. She said, "The photos were taken by Woogyung and Hyunjung while they were almost lying down, so I look thinner. I didn't lose even 1 gram. No misunderstandings."

She added, "Woogyung cut my body out completely with Photoshop, so I look slim. No misunderstandings," brushing off the rumors with a lighthearted joke.

Meanwhile, Mirage married a non-celebrity one year her senior in 2019.