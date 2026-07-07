Jung Woong-in's daughter So-yoon, only 17, hits back at plastic surgery rumors with a witty reply: "My mom and dad handle the hospital info"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] So-yoon, the second daughter of actor Jung Woong-in, responded with a clever remark to rumors surrounding her appearance.

On the 6th, So-yoon shared a magazine post on her social networking service account titled, "A face that should really be an actor: Jung Woong-in's second daughter grows up fast."

The post drew praise for So-yoon's sharp features and more mature look, but some users also left comments such as, "The plastic surgery looks awkward."

So-yoon then took a screenshot of the comment and posted it herself, jokingly replying, "My mom and dad handle the hospital info," and brushing off the plastic surgery rumors. Her witty response, which pointed to her parents' strong genes, drew support from netizens, who commented, "Her sense of humor takes after her dad," "I like how coolly she handled it," and "Proof of natural beauty."

Meanwhile, So-yoon, born in 2009, is Jung Woong-in's second daughter. She won viewers' affection by appearing with her father on the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) variety show "Dad! Where Are We Going?" when she was young. More recently, she appeared on ENA's variety show "My Child's Private Life" and drew attention for resembling Haerin of NewJeans.