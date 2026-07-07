Kim Young-hee, 10 Years Younger Than Her Husband, Explains Why She Took on Adult Films: "It's a Genre I Like, and I Recently Got Another Offer" (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Young-hee will make her first appearance on "Radio Star" and show off her sharp wit.

The MBC "Radio Star" episode airing at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday the 8th, produced by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, and Byeon Da-hee, will feature Lee Sung-mi, Jung Sun-hee, Kim Young-hee, and Lee Seon-min in a special titled "Laugh Creator Crew, Ukkk."

On the show, Kim Young-hee shares her thoughts on appearing on "Radio Star" for the first time. She says she first wondered, "Why me?" when she got the call, and recalls how she had once hoped to be invited during her "Real Man" days. She also says her juniors reacted with extraordinary excitement after hearing the news, adding that she came to understand firsthand that "Radio Star" is a dream stage for them.

She also talks about how the program helped her during a period when she had no work. Kim Young-hee recalls the moment Heo Kyung-hwan mentioned her on "Radio Star" while she was out of work. She says she captured the broadcast screen, posted it on her social networking service, and personally thanked Heo. Her confession that even hearing her name made her feel alive again adds a touching note.

Her connection with Jung Sun-hee is also revealed. Kim Young-hee says that during her hiatus, Jung let her join a skit on a YouTube live show she was hosting with Moon Cheon-sik. Jung encouraged her by saying, "You're the funniest," and expanded her role, which Kim says gave her the strength to hold on when her career felt unstable.

The behind-the-scenes story of how "Malja Grandma," the character that sparked Kim Young-hee's second peak, was created is also shared. She explains that it began when she started taking audience questions during comedy shows to fill 20-minute gaps. What began as an improvised segment gradually won over audiences, eventually growing into an independent character with a life of its own.

The path that led "Malja Grandma" to become a standalone variety act also draws attention. Kim admits that she initially struggled because she was paying homage to a popular actress's character, but no one realized it. However, through comments and advice from people around her, she refined the character over time. She says the format, which allowed audiences to film and share freely, helped the character reach even more people.

It is also revealed that Heo Kyung-hwan played a role behind Kim Young-hee's popular comedy segments. Recalling the start of "Two-Person Debate," Kim says Heo came up with the idea and served as co-MC. She then explains how the segment later took shape with Kim Young-hee and Park Young-jin at its center, and adds that Heo also helped her join "The Elegance of a Beggar."

Kim Young-hee's unusual passion for acting during "The Elegance of a Beggar" leaves everyone stunned. She says she was caught up in what she jokingly calls an "artist syndrome," believing that fake comedy was not real comedy. To look like a real beggar, she admits she never washed the costume even once. She even shares a shocking story about an unexpected and unpleasant encounter with something in the outfit, sending the studio into disbelief and laughter.

Her husband, who is 10 years younger, also draws attention with his surprising English skills. Kim exposes an episode caused by his overconfidence in English, turning the set into a sea of laughter. She adds that after filming content for an English level test, her husband's self-esteem actually went up even more.

Kim Young-hee also talks about another of her titles: adult film director. She candidly explains how she came to like the adult film genre and how she ended up directing her own work with actor Min Do-yoon as her muse. The hosts are left amazed by her stories of creating works with such a unique imagination.

She then says she recently received another directing offer and reveals plans for a new project. In particular, she throws an unexpected casting suggestion at Lee Seon-min, who was in the studio with her, filling the room with laughter. Kim Young-hee's creative work, spanning the line between comedian and adult film director, is raising expectations.

From her first appearance on "Radio Star" to her affection for her juniors, the relationships that helped her endure her hiatus, the birth of "Malja Grandma," and her ventures with her husband and as an adult film director, Kim Young-hee's lively wit can be seen on "Radio Star," airing at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday the 8th.

Meanwhile, "Radio Star" is widely loved as a one-of-a-kind talk show where the hosts' sharp, unpredictable banter puts guests at ease and draws out their real stories.