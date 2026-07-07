"Taking a Separate Vacation from Park Sung-kwang" Lee Sol-i Explains Her Travel Style After Denying Divorce Rumors: "Rather Than Feeling Sorry for Each Other, We Prefer to Enjoy Ourselves Separately"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, candidly explained why she goes on vacation separately from her husband.

On the 7th, Lee Sol-i held a "Ask Me Anything" session with fans on her social media.

When one fan asked, "Where are you planning to go for your upcoming summer vacation?" Lee Sol-i replied, "Eek, I actually don't have any immediate plans! First, if my test results come back well, I'll try to make some plans then! This time, I might take a few books and wander around for about two weeks. Isn't that kind of romantic..?"

When asked, "Are you going on vacation with your husband?" she said, "Our travel styles are very different, lol. Rather than taking time out of his schedule and feeling sorry for each other, we're the type to just go and enjoy ourselves separately, haha. We've been doing that since last summer, and the satisfaction level is higher than I expected."

Along with an update that she is planning a trip while waiting for test results after cancer treatment, she drew attention by saying that she and her husband prefer to enjoy their travels separately.

Previously, Lee Sol-i had been caught up in rumors of discord and divorce with Park Sung-kwang after posting a meaningful message on social media, but she warned against overinterpretation and clarified the matter herself.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and appeared on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where they shared their daily life as a couple. She later revealed that she had battled a women's cancer, saying she underwent surgery and chemotherapy, and received much support.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com