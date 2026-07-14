Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho Share a Warm Hotel Getaway for Their First Anniversary, Saying, "We’re Happy Even If We Can’t Go Abroad"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Comedian Kim Ji-min shared a sweet glimpse of her daily life as she celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Kim Jun-ho.

On the 14th, Kim Ji-min posted several photos and videos on her social networking service account, along with the caption, "First wedding anniversary! Trying to feel like we’re traveling abroad! That’s enough for me."

The released photos showed the couple spending time together at a hotel. They first enjoyed breakfast at the hotel restaurant and relaxed over a quiet meal. Kim Jun-ho also personally brought food to his wife, showing how attentively he cared for her. In later photos, the two hugged tightly, smiled brightly, and looked warmly at the camera, creating a sweet newlywed atmosphere.

In the video she shared, Kim Ji-min said, "We couldn’t go abroad for our first anniversary, so we came to have hotel breakfast and at least feel like we’re overseas." She added with a laugh, "There are so many foreigners here that it really feels like we’re traveling."

Fans who saw the photos sent congratulatory messages such as, "You still look like newlyweds even after a year of marriage," "The way you both smile is so lovely," "I hope you stay happy for a long, long time," and "Congratulations on your first anniversary."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho became husband and wife after a public relationship and a wedding ceremony in July last year. More recently, they have received strong support after revealing plans for a second child, including preparations for in vitro fertilization, through television broadcasts.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.