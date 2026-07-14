"Because I'm a Hanwha fan..." Shinji reveals why she turned down KT first-pitch offer, sparking controversy... even old LG game first pitch resurfaces

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Koyote's Shinji has sparked an online debate after revealing why she turned down an offer to throw the ceremonial first pitch for KT Wiz.

Clips from Shinji's YouTube channel, in which she talked about behind-the-scenes details of a KT Wiz event, have recently spread across online communities and social media.

In the video, Shinji began by saying, "Koyote was recently invited to perform at the KT ballpark. Since it was a performance after the game, we gladly accepted." She then explained, "Our CEO later said we had also been asked to throw the first pitch, but I told them that because I'm a Hanwha Eagles fan, it would be difficult for me to do that." Shinji later realized that the game was actually between KT and Hanwha and said, "I didn't know it was a game against Hanwha. Then I couldn't exactly be there wearing a Hanwha uniform, could I?" The video also included a caption that read, 'We'll wait for your Hanwha first pitch.'

As the clip spread online, some KT fans expressed discomfort. Reactions included, "It was a home team event, so emphasizing that you're a fan of the opposing team is rude," "If you're going to turn down the first pitch, then you shouldn't do the performance either," and "Did she really need to say that at an invited event?"

There were also plenty of voices defending Shinji. Netizens responded, "She has a team she supports, so refusing the first pitch was actually honest," "It's better than forcing someone who isn't a home-team fan to do it," and "It's more surprising that they would even invite a well-known Hanwha fan to be a first-pitch candidate for a Hanwha game."

As the controversy continued, Shinji's past first pitch appearance at a 2015 game between the Samsung Lions and the LG Twins, when she threw the pitch alongside Koyote member Kim Jong-min, also drew renewed attention. Some pointed out, "She threw the first pitch for another team before, so what's different this time?" The original YouTube video has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, Shinji is widely known as a devoted Hanwha Eagles fan. She has consistently shown support for the team through broadcasts and social media.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.