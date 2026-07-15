"4XL→XL"... Pungja, profile photo taken after starving for 3 days even after losing 33kg ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Pungja, who successfully lost a whopping 33kg, revealed, "I used to wear a size 4XL, but now my size has shrunk to XL.

" The MBC show 'Radio Star,' airing on Wednesday night the 15th, will feature a special episode titled 'We Chewed It All~ Big Eaters,' starring Kim Sung-ryung, U-Know Yunho, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Pungja. On this day, Pungja will reveal his current status after losing a massive 33kg. He shows off his changed appearance, stating that he used to wear a size 4XL but has now shrunk to XL.

However, he brings laughter by expressing his frustration at being cast in another 'Big Eater' special just after successfully losing weight with difficulty. He will also reveal unexpected reactions from his subscribers. Pungja reveals that some subscribers, upon seeing his slimmer appearance, said he "lost his original mindset" and are actually waiting for him to return to his past self.

Pungja says that the fans' reactions, which stimulated her determination rather than offering support, have reignited her resolve to diet. She also reveals the behind-the-scenes footage of her new profile shoot after her diet. Pungja explains that she starved herself for a whopping three days while preparing for the shoot to properly capture her weight loss.

She reveals her extraordinary confidence in her diet results, stating that she even recorded a moving video because she was worried that releasing only photos might be mistaken for Photoshop. She also shares a shocking episode that occurred during a family trip. Pungja reveals that she gained a whopping 6kg after returning from a 3-night, 4-day trip with her family.

She brings laughter by confessing, "I could gain back the 33kg I lost with tears of blood in just 40 days," revealing her body type that cannot be complacent. She also shares how her health has changed since losing 33kg. Pungja states that a health checkup before her diet confirmed hyperlipidemia, high cholesterol levels, and fatty liver.

However, she expresses her pride by sharing that she received "All Perfect" results on a health checkup taken again after losing weight. She also reveals the story of how it has become difficult to even get a meal after the success of "Ttoganjip. " Pungja explains that as the program's influence has grown, she finds herself in situations where she is suspected of being there for filming or advertising whenever she visits a restaurant.

She describes her changed daily life, such as having to verify if her visit is related to filming even when she simply went out for a casual meal. She also personally clarifies misunderstandings surrounding the restaurant selection process and advertisements.

Pungja reveals various situations that arise during the process of selecting and visiting restaurants for filming, and speaks frankly about the reactions regarding advertisements raised after the broadcast. The bittersweet story of how the success of 'Ttoganjip' actually ended up threatening his livelihood adds to the humor.

From successfully losing 33kg to shooting a new profile photo after starving for three days, gaining 6kg after a family trip, and clarifying the controversy surrounding the 'Ttoganjip' advertisement, you can check out the diverse satirical stories on 'Radio Star,' airing tonight (Wednesday, the 15th) at 10:30 PM. anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.