Tzuyu's Parents Founded an Entertainment Company Last Year, Fueling Talk of Independence Ahead of JYP Renewal

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Interest is growing in Tzuyu's future plans after it was revealed that the parents of the TWICE member founded an entertainment company.

According to local media outlets including China Times and Liberty Times on the 14th, Tzuyu's parents established Yuhai Entertainment last year and completed its corporate registration.

Reports said the company was registered with business purposes covering the full range of entertainment activities, including artist management, music distribution, video content production, advertising planning, concert business, and the sale of clothing and cosmetics. Tzuyu's mother is said to serve as the company's representative, while her father, Zhou Yicheng, holds the auditor post.

As the news spread, some in the local entertainment industry interpreted the move as one made with Tzuyu's future activities in mind. In particular, with the expiration of TWICE's exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment approaching, speculation has intensified over whether the group will renew.

However, this remains only an analysis by local media and industry observers, and there has been no official confirmation that Tzuyu plans to pursue independent activities through the company. JYP Entertainment is also said to be maintaining its position that "nothing has been decided yet and discussions are ongoing" regarding contract renewal.

Meanwhile, Tzuyu debuted as a member of TWICE in 2015 and won widespread popularity at home and abroad with numerous hits, including "CHEER UP," "TT," "What is Love?" and "Feel Special." Last year, she expanded her career as a solo artist by releasing her first solo mini album.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.