Kim Kang-woo vents about the stress of his teenage son: "If I go into his room, the nagging starts, so I don't go in"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Kim Kang-woo opened up about the stress caused by his teenage son's behavior.

On the 15th, a video titled "Honey... I miss Mom" — the story of visiting his parents' home to see his mother because of the stress from his teenage son (ft. a brunch cafe in Bangbae-dong) — was uploaded to Kim Kang-woo's YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Kang-woo was on a brunch date with his wife when he saw a passerby and said, "Isn't he hot?" His wife replied, "It's not about other people. Your son went out wearing a padded jacket," and Kim Kang-woo looked flustered, saying, "Isn't he crazy? Why would he do that?"

His wife sighed and said, "That's how middle school boys are. I don't know why they wear padded jackets. It's one of the things mothers find most incomprehensible."

Kim Kang-woo then shared his worries about his son going through puberty, saying, "Is that the only thing I don't understand? I don't understand everything. These days, I don't understand anything. Should I just stop touching him?"

His wife tried to comfort him, saying, "It will pass. They say the thing teenagers hate hearing most is nagging. Be patient to some extent. Don't keep doing it all the time."

But Kim Kang-woo said, "I can't help nagging. I don't go into his room. The moment I do, the nagging starts." His wife then made everyone laugh by revealing, "There are two pairs of socks stuffed between the bookshelves."

Kim Kang-woo also said, "Until now, I raised him because he was cute, but now he doesn't even do cute things anymore. When I told him to speak politely, Tae-eun declared that he would never do it."

His wife added with a laugh, "Jae-ah said she wouldn't talk to you at all. She said she was too proud to use polite speech."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.