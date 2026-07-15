Kim Hyo-jin, Who Gave Birth at 45, Reveals Her Age to Youngest Daughter and Is Shocked: "50? That's Grandma's Age"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Kim Hyo-jin shared the story of why she had no choice but to lie about her age to her youngest daughter.

On the 14th, a video titled "I Woke Up and I Was a Pastor's Wife?! Honey... Let Me Have Some Fun Too;; (Pastor's Wife, Behind-the-Scenes Story of Giving Birth at 45, Nude Taebo Story)" was released on the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder.

Kim Hyo-jin, who appeared as a guest that day, talked about an episode with her second daughter, whom she gave birth to at 45.

Kim Hyo-jin said, "She's only 6, so she doesn't really understand age yet. But one day, after talking with her friends about their mothers' ages, she suddenly asked me, 'How old are you, Mom?'"

She continued, "I honestly told her, 'Mom is 50,' and she said, 'Don't lie. That's grandma's age,' which made everyone laugh."

Flustered by her daughter's reaction, Kim Hyo-jin joked, "I thought telling the truth would hurt me too much and shock me. So I asked, 'How old do I look?' and she said, 'Twenty.' So I said, 'That's right, Mom is 20.' She still thinks I'm 20."

She added, "But my husband is one year younger than me. So our daughter said, 'Dad is one year younger than Mom. Then is Dad 19?' Then she said, 'And Unnie is 15, right?' I was trying to figure out how to respond, so I just changed the subject to Teenieping."

Kim Hyo-jin also described how her eldest daughter, who once rejected having a younger sibling, has changed. "Now the eldest is the one who acts like the mom," she said. "When my first child fell, I would rush over and ask, 'Are you hurt?' But with my second child, I would lie on the sofa and watch her fall, then tell her, 'Get up.' Then my eldest would come over and say, 'Mom, what's wrong with you? Are you a stepmother?' and take care of her younger sister."

She went on to say, "She loves her so much and takes such good care of her, just like she would if she were raising a daughter. She feels responsible for her younger sister," expressing her satisfaction.

Meanwhile, Kim Hyo-jin, born in 1976, married a man one year younger than her in 2009. She gave birth to her first daughter in 2012 and welcomed her second daughter in 2020.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.