Park Jin-young to Cut Body Fat to Single Digits and Wear a New Fabric Instead of Pink Vinyl for WATERBOMB

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Singer Park Jin-young drew attention ahead of this year’s WATERBOMB Music Festival by revealing that he has brought his body fat percentage down to single digits and will also unveil a new outfit.

Park Jin-young recently appeared on the official WATERBOMB Music Festival YouTube channel and took time to respond directly to fans’ comments.

He said, "The biggest difference between last year’s WATERBOMB and this year’s is my body fat percentage," adding, "For the first time since I turned 25, my body fat is in the single digits." He continued, "Now, the most important thing is to maintain this body," and expressed confidence by saying, "I won’t disappoint my fans."

He also referred to the pink vinyl outfit that drew attention last year and hinted at a new concept for this year. Park said, "This year, it’s not vinyl. I’ve prepared a completely new fabric." He added, "It’s neither denim nor vinyl," and teased, "If I give you a hint, it’s a material found in every home. It’s the one by the window," sparking curiosity. He then joked in his trademark playful way, "If you tear it open, mosquitoes might get in during the summer." He also said, "We plan to reveal this outfit in advance so the audience can get ready with us," raising expectations.

Park also said, "I’ve been in the industry for 31 years, but I always go on stage with a rookie mindset," adding, "I love being a singer so much. What scares me most is the thought that I may one day no longer be able to stand on stage." In closing, he vowed, "I will keep delivering the best performances until I’m 60," and expressed his determination for this summer’s WATERBOMB stage.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.