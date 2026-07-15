Song Jin-woo Says Three Cards Are Worth 70 Million Won: "Even My Wife Minami Can't Sell Them" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Actor Song Jin-woo revealed a sports card collection he has built over more than 30 years and shared his unique philosophy on collecting.

The SBS variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which aired on the 14th, showed the daily life of Song Jin-woo and his Japanese wife, Minami.

What drew the most attention that day was Song Jin-woo's love of collecting. His home was packed with all kinds of collections, including figurines, sneakers, ties, and cigarettes from around the world. Song Jin-woo said, "If I ever get to live in a big house, I want to turn the entire basement into a museum. It would look really beautiful if I displayed everything by country."

He also showed basketball sports cards he has been collecting since elementary school. Song Jin-woo explained, "Many people think they're just pieces of paper, but some rare cards are worth hundreds of millions of won," adding, "I think I have about 3,000 to 4,000 Jason Williams cards alone." He also boasted, "The card I bought after making up my mind in high school is now worth about 15 million won," and "I even own a card that exists in only 24 copies worldwide." After expert appraisal, the estimated value of the three cards was about 15 million won, 22 million won, and 30 million won, respectively. The combined value of just those three cards exceeded 70 million won, astonishing everyone on the show. Minami suggested, "Let's sell the cards and move to a bigger house," but Song Jin-woo was firm. He said, "I will never sell these cards in my life," and added, "My goal is to collect every Jason Williams card. Their value will keep rising over time." When Minami then asked, "If you and the cards were both falling into water at the same time, who would you save first?" Song Jin-woo answered, "Of course, Minami," but his brief look of hesitation drew laughter.

Meanwhile, Song Jin-woo became known for his impersonations of actors Lee Byung-hun, Jang Hyuk, and Lee Seo-jin. He has been married to Minami, a Japanese woman, for 12 years and they have one son and one daughter.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.