Pianist Yunhan Was Behind a Sleep Music Channel With 7 Million Views... "I Wanted to Be Judged Without Prejudice"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Pianist and composer Yunhan has shared an update after a long time, revealing that he had been running a sleep music channel with 7 million views all along, while also launching a YouTube channel.

On the 14th, Yunhan posted on his social networking service, saying, "It has been a really long time. I am finally starting YouTube," and added, "I will be meeting you under the name 'Seocho Village Mr. Yunhan.'"

He continued, "As a pianist and composer, the husband of a kind and beautiful wife, and the father of three angelic children, I wanted to communicate sincerely as my truest self."

In the first video on the YouTube channel, released the same day and titled "A sleep music channel with 7 million views... Why I hid my identity all this time," he opened up about the behind-the-scenes story of the channel he had operated for years without revealing his name.

Yunhan said, "Many people know me only as a romantic pianist," and explained, "Rather than being judged by my name and facing preconceived notions, I wanted to be evaluated by the music itself." He added, "I also strongly hoped that my music would comfort and help people suffering from sleep disorders," explaining why he kept the channel's identity hidden.

His wife also appeared in the video and introduced his daily life. She said affectionately, "He is a father who is truly great at raising children. He can spend an entire weekend with all three kids," and added, "Yunhan is the last musician in my life." In response, Yunhan showed his romantic side, saying, "Love is the most important value in my life."

Yunhan said he plans to use his newly launched YouTube channel to share not only music, but also content about restaurants, cooking, parenting, and counseling.

Meanwhile, Yunhan has been widely loved as a pianist and composer who moves between classical and popular music, known for his emotional performances and television appearances. Recently, his faceless sleep music content drew attention after surpassing 7 million cumulative views.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.