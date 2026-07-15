Byun Jung-soo Goes on a Date With Her Two Tall Daughters, Says, "I Bought Them Meals and They Took My Bags"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actress Byun Jung-soo has shared a photo of her two look-alike daughters.

On the 14th, Byun Jung-soo posted an update on her social media, saying, "It’s so hard for us to meet up, haha. We have to set a date and say, 'Mom will buy you a meal,' just to see each other, haha. Last night, Chaewon and I stayed up talking for a long time, and today I met up with Jungwon too!"

In the photos she shared, Byun Jung-soo stands side by side with her two daughters, who look just like her, all smiling brightly. The daughters drew attention with their model-like proportions and slim figures, clearly taking after their mother, who once worked as a model. Their striking genes were on full display.

Byun Jung-soo also showed her affection for her daughters, saying, "They took two of Mom’s bags, haha. My sweet girls! Now let’s each work hard and keep going!"

Meanwhile, Byun Jung-soo married in 1995 and has two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.