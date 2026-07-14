Jeon Min-ki, the 'Daejeon gold spoon,' reveals his 1,000-pyeong family home with an orchard and garden: "It looks bigger than I thought" ('Someone Else's Precious Family')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Jeon Min-ki revealed his lavish family home.

On the 14th episode of MBN's Someone Else's Precious Family, Jeon Min-ki and his wife Jung Mi-nyeo appeared.

That day, Jeon Min-ki and Jung Mi-nyeo headed somewhere with their son. It looked like a luxury private pension, but it turned out to be Jeon Min-ki's family home.

The 1,000-pyeong home featured an orchard, a vegetable garden, and a garden, drawing attention. Jeon Min-ki was once again impressed, saying, "This is the first time I've seen our house on camera, and it feels bigger than I expected."

Meanwhile, Jeon Min-ki and Jung Mi-nyeo married in 2015 and have one son. Jeon Min-ki previously drew attention as a 'gold spoon' after it became known that his father had served as an executive at Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) and as a full-time university professor.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.