Yoon Jong-shin and Jeon Mi-ra Share a Photo of Their Three Children, Now as Tall as Their Parents... "Their Son Looks Like Lee Kwang-soo"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Former tennis player Jeon Mi-ra shared a warm update by posting a family photo with her husband, Yoon Jong-shin, and their five-member family together for the first time in a while.

On the 14th, Jeon Mi-ra uploaded several photos to her social networking service account with the short caption, "It has been so long since we took a family photo."

The photos show Yoon Jong-shin and the couple's three children standing side by side and smiling brightly. Dressed casually, Yoon Jong-shin wore a relaxed smile between his two sons and daughter, while Jeon Mi-ra created a warm family atmosphere in a bright-colored jumpsuit. The children, who have grown considerably, also drew attention with their tall frames and charming looks.

Fans who saw the photos reacted with admiration, leaving comments such as, "I thought they had three daughters and one son," "Ra-ik is really handsome," "Their son looks like Lee Kwang-soo," "I admit they have superior genes," "The whole family looks so lovely," "Yoon Jong-shin looks like he has the whole world," and "It's even nicer to see them as a complete family."

Yoon Jong-shin and Jeon Mi-ra married in 2006. They welcomed their first son, Ra-ik, in 2007, followed by their daughter Ra-im in 2009 and their youngest daughter Ra-o in 2010.

Jeon Mi-ra is a former national tennis player who has continued her career in broadcasting, lectures, and other activities after retirement. Yoon Jong-shin is also active as a singer and producer.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.