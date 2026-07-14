Jo Hye-ryun's Son Left for a Working Holiday After Failing to Find a Job, Then Surprised Everyone With His Latest Update: "He Asked Me to Send Him Money..."

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Jo Hye-ryun shared an update on her son, who is currently on a Working Holiday in Australia.

On the 14th, a video titled "Please watch only today, Lord. I gathered all the best stories from 30 years! (Pastor's wife, behind-the-scenes of childbirth at 45, nude aerobics story)" was released on the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder.

That day, Jo Hye-ryun mentioned her son Woo-ju, who had left for Sydney, Australia, on a Working Holiday, and said, "Since Woo-ju went there to work, he doesn't use Mom's card. Before he left for Sydney, he cut up 'Mom's card' right in front of me."

After hearing that, Kim Hyo-jin praised him, saying, "Didn't he decide to do it on his own?"

But Jo Hye-ryun made everyone laugh when she revealed, "Once he got there, he asked me to send him money through Kakao Pay while he was working." Lee Kyung-sil then sympathized with Woo-ju, saying, "He must have contacted you only after holding out as long as he could."

Jo Hye-ryun added, "Woo-ju said, 'I didn't realize how hard it would be without Mom's card.'" She explained, "He learned firsthand just how expensive everything is there. Then he said, 'Mom, making money is really hard.'"

After hearing that, Lee Kyung-sil agreed, saying, "From a parent's perspective, it's admirable that he came to feel that way at all."

Meanwhile, Jo Hye-ryun previously explained in April why her son had left for a Working Holiday in Sydney, Australia. At the time, she said, "Not being able to get a job is not a crime. He just can't get hired. There are no places for him to work," and added, "Woo-ju graduated from the Department of Game Planning, but hiring in the industry has dropped sharply because of the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)." She went on to reveal, "It's not a lie — he applied to 40 companies, and every single one rejected him. They just wouldn't hire him."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.