Love After Divorce Stars Lee A-young and Shim Gyu-deok Face Shocking Conflict Over Money and Verbal Abuse... Seo Jang-hoon Angered by 'How Much Do You Make?' on 'My Sibling's Romance'

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee A-young and Shim Gyu-deok, who appeared on MBN's "Love After Divorce," revealed shocking conflict ahead of their remarriage.

On the 14th, JTBC's "My Sibling's Romance" released a teaser featuring Lee A-young and Shim Gyu-deok from "Love After Divorce."

Lee A-young and Shim Gyu-deok are a divorced couple who each carried the pain of a failed marriage when they met. They previously appeared on seasons 1 and 5 of MBN's "Love After Divorce," respectively.

The two, who appeared on seasons 1 and 5 of "Love After Divorce," are a public couple who came together after overcoming the pain of divorce. In the teaser, Shim Gyu-deok calmly said, "We were both divorced," while Lee A-young opened up about the hurt from her first marriage, saying, "We broke up, leaving trauma behind."

Shim Gyu-deok, who graduated from the Department of Business Administration, Seoul National University, and Seoul National University School of Law (SNU Law) and now works as the head attorney at a law firm, showed his nonstop work routine. Lee A-young, who is currently taking a break from work, expressed disappointment, saying, "You tell me to rest, but you don't know how to rest yourself." Shim replied, "Because I work so hard without resting, I can tell you to take a break." Seeing this, Seo Jang-hoon sided with Shim, saying, "What are you going to live on if both of you stop working?"

The teaser also showed Lee A-young using Shim Gyu-deok's card for beauty care. Lee explained, "This is the energy therapy I receive," and Shim, after checking the card statement, said, "That's 2 million won." Lee also pouted, saying, "You said you'd buy me Chanel." Lee Hyori bluntly commented, "That kind of behavior is really hard to watch," and Shim laughed, saying, "That makes me feel very reassured."

But the mood later took a sharp turn. Shim Gyu-deok was seen hurling verbal abuse at Lee A-young and even pushing her while saying, "Sit facing the wall here."

After watching the scene, Kim Hee-chul and Seo Jang-hoon reacted sternly, saying, "That's the worst" and "This guy is in serious trouble." Lee Hyori also responded coldly, saying, "I think I would just get divorced right away."

Seo Jang-hoon, in particular, strongly scolded him, saying, "How much do you make? How much money do you even have to act like that?" and "Why do you keep saying you have money?" In the end, Shim Gyu-deok was left in tears.

Meanwhile, Lee A-young and Shim Gyu-deok began their public relationship last January after being introduced by an acquaintance, and they recently drew attention by announcing plans to remarry.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.