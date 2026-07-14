Kim Soo-hyun Appears Before Cameras for the First Time in 1 Year and 4 Months, Shares Update With Bright Smile

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Kim Soo-hyun has signaled his return to activity by taking part in a commercial shoot for the first time in about one year and four months.

On the 14th, Bench founder and CEO Benchan from the Philippine fashion brand Bench posted photos from Kim Soo-hyun's commercial shoot on his official social media account, along with the message, "I have reunited with the Bench family."

Kim Soo-hyun, who has been selected again as the brand's model, drew attention with his unchanged visuals. Holding a welcome bouquet, he flashed a bright smile and made a V sign, drawing notice with his cheerful appearance.

Earlier, his agency Goldmedalist had said that Kim Soo-hyun would participate in the brand's commercial shoot. Bench is the same brand that chose Kim Soo-hyun as its model in 2024, and the two have now renewed their partnership.

The commercial shoot is drawing attention because it is Kim Soo-hyun's first official schedule in about one year and four months. He had effectively halted public activities last March after being caught up in allegations that he had dated the late Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor. At the time, Kim Soo-hyun's side acknowledged that they had dated but denied that the relationship began before she became an adult. They also filed defamation charges against Kim Se-ui, the head of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, and the bereaved family of the deceased.

During the subsequent investigation, some of the audio files and materials released by Kim Se-ui were determined to have been fabricated. He was recently indicted and detained on charges including defamation for the publication of false information.

In a statement, the agency said, "The past year of Kim Soo-hyun's life was spent solely to keep that promise. In the end, the truth was proven through the legal process and a thorough investigation. We deeply thank everyone who believed in Kim Soo-hyun and waited for him all this time."

Meanwhile, interest is growing over whether Kim Soo-hyun, who has resumed official activities with an overseas brand commercial shoot, will continue his return in earnest. In particular, the Disney+ original series "Knock-Off," whose release has been postponed indefinitely, is reportedly being rescheduled.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.