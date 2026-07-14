"I Cut Up Her Underwear, and My Nipples Have Bled Too" Song Jin-woo Reveals Wife Minami's Unusual Way of Getting Revenge

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actor Song Jin-woo opened up about married life with his Japanese wife, Minami, and shared stories about a bloody nipple incident and torn underwear.

On the SBS variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which aired on the 14th, the daily life of the international couple, Song Jin-woo and Minami, who have been married for 11 years, was revealed for the first time.

The couple recalled how they first met through the musical "Nanta." Minami drew attention when she said, "There was an actor at the time who looked more like the handsome Ji Chang-wook, but I became more curious about Song Jin-woo."

That day, Song Jin-woo candidly shared the behind-the-scenes story of their marriage, saying, "Every day in our marriage is like a Korea-Japan match." He surprised the cast by adding, "My wife has slapped me before, and she has also torn my underwear to shreds."

Minami said, "I think she expressed it that way instead of fighting physically." She explained, "She cut the bottom of my briefs into pieces, so I wore them without noticing and ended up with the crotch ripped open several times," drawing laughter.

Another episode was also revealed. Song Jin-woo said that while they were dating, Minami personally repaired a torn T-shirt by attaching a zipper, but the end of the zipper kept rubbing against his nipple and caused it to bleed.

Meanwhile, Song Jin-woo has earned the nickname "actor copy machine" for his popular impersonations of actors such as Lee Byung-hun, Jang Hyuk, and Lee Seo-jin.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.