"Jeong-hee from Season 31, at the center of the 'The Glory' controversy, makes a surprise YouTube appearance... 'Full video coming soon'"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Jeong-hee from Season 31 of ENA and SBS Plus's "I'm Solo" drew fans' attention after teasing an appearance on the YouTube channel "Beongbeong Tube."

On the 14th, Beongbeong Tube released a short clip through its official Shorts account along with the message, "Everyone, Jeong-hee from 'I'm Solo' Season 31 has appeared on Beongbeong Tube! The full video will be uploaded soon, so please subscribe and like."

"Beongbeong Tube" is a YouTube channel run by Youngsik from Season 24 of ENA and SBS Plus's "I'm Solo". After the show, Youngsik, who became known by nicknames such as "Beongbeong-za" and "Beongsik," has continued to attract attention by inviting former "I'm Solo" cast members and sharing updates and behind-the-scenes stories.

The released video shows Jeong-hee before an interview at a cafe. Wearing a beige sleeveless dress, she greeted the camera by saying, "Hello. I am Jeong-hee from Season 31."

She then smiled shyly and said, "I'm not very good at this..." raising expectations for the full episode.

Through the Shorts clip, Beongbeong Tube said it was previewing Jeong-hee's appearance and plans to release the full-length interview soon.

Jeong-hee from Season 31 drew attention during her appearance on "I'm Solo" as part of what viewers called the "The Glory trio." Early in the show, a conversation about a particular cast member was revealed among some participants, sparking debate among viewers. Online, the group was also given a nickname that compared them to the school bullying perpetrators in "The Glory."

After the show ended, Jeong-hee also revealed on her social media that she had gone through a difficult time because of malicious comments and excessive criticism. At the time, she said, "What was shown on the broadcast is not everything," expressing her cautious feelings. Some viewers also argued that the excessive criticism should stop, and the controversy gradually subsided.

Meanwhile, the full video of Jeong-hee's appearance on Beongbeong Tube is scheduled to be released later.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.