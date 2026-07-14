YouTuber Who Faced Backlash After Visiting Jennie's Agency Apologizes: "I Didn't Know It Would Look Like Stalking, I Didn't Mean to Use Her" [Full Text]

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] The YouTuber known as "Potato Turtle," who sparked controversy after going to BLACKPINK Jennie's agency in an attempt to meet her, has finally bowed his head.

YouTuber Potato Turtle, whose real name is Song Ji-yun, posted a lengthy apology on her social media account on the 14th and apologized for the recent controversy. She said, "I sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable because of the video I recently uploaded," and added, "I have been reading every comment and deeply reflecting on my careless actions.

" She explained the intent behind the content, saying, "I am currently taking on a '100-item bucket list,' and one of the items was 'having coffee with Jennie. '" She added, "I wanted to challenge something that seemed impossible and try knocking on the door.

" However, she apologized, saying, "I did not realize that going to her agency or visiting a concert venue could be seen as stalking behavior," and, "I was too ignorant about idol fan culture.

I will act much more carefully from now on.

" She also addressed holding up a sign at the concert that read, 'Jennie unnie, want to have coffee?' and said, "I didn't understand concert culture very well," adding, "I am also sorry for not respecting proper audience etiquette.

" Earlier, Song Ji-yun uploaded a video to her YouTube channel showing her visiting Jennie's agency, OA Entertainment, located in Hannam-dong, Seoul, to deliver a letter and a bouquet of flowers in person.

In the video, she said, "Opportunities come to those who knock on the door," then rang the company doorbell and asked an employee, "Please deliver this letter and bouquet to Jennie.

" She later said, "I know this could be a nuisance, but I gathered my courage.

" After the video was released, criticism spread online, with comments such as, "Going to the company uninvited crossed the line," "She looks like a stalker fan," and "This could encourage others to copy her.

" The video was eventually made private.

Song Ji-yun concluded by saying, "It is not true that I tried to use Jennie for content.

I only wanted to express my sincerity as a fan," and added, "I will use this incident as a lesson and try to become a better person.

" ▶ The following is the full apology statement posted on Potato Turtle's social media Hello.

I am Bell Song Ji-yun, who runs the Potato Turtle channel.

I sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable because of the video I recently uploaded.

After reading each and every comment left by viewers, I am deeply reflecting on my careless actions.

I am currently taking on a 100-item bucket list.

Some of the items, such as 'seeing the aurora in Iceland,' are relatively easy to achieve, but others, like 'having coffee with Jennie,' are realistically difficult to accomplish.

I wanted to challenge something that seemed impossible.

I wanted to knock on the door and find my own path.

Of course, I did not think that going to her agency or attending a concert would actually lead to me having coffee with Jennie unnie.

When I make videos, I often refer to overseas content.

Since content that shouts out celebrities is common overseas, I made this video because I wanted to express my sincerity.

But I was short-sighted.

I sincerely apologize for causing discomfort to so many people.

1.

Regarding stalking behavior I did not realize that going to the company uninvited and handing over a letter and flowers could be seen as stalking behavior.

My intention was to deliver the letter, turn the process into a video, and convey my sincerity, but the method was wrong.

I think I was too ignorant about idol fan culture.

I will act more carefully from now on.

I am sorry.

2.

Regarding the sign At the time, I briefly held up the sign during a stage transition for filming.

Because it was my first time attending a concert in my life, I lacked an understanding of concert culture.

I sincerely apologize for holding up a sign at the concert as well.

I will follow concert etiquette from now on and will not repeat this kind of mistake.

As I work through my bucket list, I have always tried to make sincere videos.

The claim that I used Jennie unnie for content is absolutely not true.

I only wanted to express my sincerity as one fan who likes Jennie unnie.

I hope my sincerity will not be overshadowed by my inadequate actions.

Through this incident, I have realized my shortcomings and have been reflecting on them.

I will do my best to become a better person in the future.

Once again, I sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable.

I am sorry.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.

cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.