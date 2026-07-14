Nichkhun, once criticized for looking chubby, now shows a dramatically slimmer physique after eating only eggs... enough to go shirtless

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Nichkhun of the group 2PM has shared a recent update showing a noticeably slimmer appearance.

On the 14th, Nichkhun posted several photos on his social media along with the caption, "There is no place like home."

In the photos, Nichkhun is seen relaxing with his family. His lean, toned physique especially caught attention. He also showed off well-defined back muscles by the pool.

Nichkhun recently drew major attention after appearing fuller in a 2PM YouTube video. Later, on SBS's "Uh, but Like, Seriously!," he said, "I didn't have many schedules at the beginning of the year, and I went to my parents' house and ate a lot. I was so shocked when I saw myself. I recently held a concert in Japan, and for three days I ate only three eggs," explaining that he had gone on a crash diet.

Meanwhile, 2PM will hold its solo concert, "2026 2PM Concert \"THE RETURN\" in INCHEON," at Inspire Arena in Incheon on August 8 and 9.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.