"Pregnant" Honorary Brit Says She Won't Go to a Postpartum Care Center... "I Plan to Be Discharged After Breakfast"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] 500,000-subscriber creator Honorary Brit (real name Jinkyung Paik) spoke about her birth plans.

Honorary Brit appeared in the final episode of the web variety show "Desperate Mouth," produced by Studio Suje, on the 13th.

She said she was 15 weeks pregnant and shared an update, saying, "I flew here from the UK on a 12-hour flight, and I'm fine. I'm a super mom. I don't have food cravings or morning sickness." After struggling with infertility for three years before finally conceiving, Honorary Brit also expressed her excitement again, saying she will meet her daughter on December 8.

She drew attention by saying, "I plan to give birth in the UK. People keep telling me to go to a postpartum care center, but I think I'll have an easy delivery. In the UK, after giving birth, you eat crackers in the morning and are discharged right away." She also added, "I hope my daughter takes after her father and has a small head. If she takes after me, it will be too hard."

Meanwhile, Honorary Brit married British actor Rohan Ned in 2022 and currently lives in the UK.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.